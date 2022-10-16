WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 16, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

Issued by National Weather Service Albuquerque NM

159 PM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL GAINES COUNTY...

At 159 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Seminole,

moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Seminole, Gaines County Airport and Gaines County Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

