WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 10, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

649 PM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following

county, Mitchell.

* WHEN...Until 1000 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 649 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Colorado City, Loraine, Champion Creek Reservoir, Lake

Colorado City State Park, Lake Colorado City and Westbrook.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following

county, Pecos.

* WHEN...Until 845 PM CDT.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain may result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that may experience flooding include...

Imperial.

