SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

330 PM CDT Sun Oct 9 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Reeves

County through 400 PM CDT...

At 329 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Balmorhea Lake, or 24 miles northeast of Fort Davis, moving northeast

at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Balmorhea, Balmorhea Lake, Saragosa, Balmorhea State Park, Verhalen

and Toyahvale.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 227.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3077 10359 3094 10383 3119 10362 3103 10334

TIME...MOT...LOC 2029Z 237DEG 16KT 3089 10368

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

