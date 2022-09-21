WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

340 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Texas...

Rio Grande at Boquillas affecting Brewster County.

.The Rio Grande has fallen below flood stage at Boquillas.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Rio Grande at Boquillas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 3:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.4 feet (3.5

meters).

- Forecast...The river has crested and will keep falling this

morning.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Wed Wed Wed Thu

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7am 1pm 7pm 1am

Rio Grande

Boquillas 13.0 11.4 Wed 3am 12.8 12.6 12.4 12.2

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Boquillas 4.0 3.5 Wed 3am 3.9 3.8 3.8 3.7

