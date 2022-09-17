WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 18, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

815 PM CDT Sat Sep 17 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

Rio Grande at Boquillas affecting Brewster County.

Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch affecting Brewster County.

Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County.

Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio

County.

.Recent releases from the Luis Leon dam have caused elevated rises

along the Rio Conchos and into the Rio Grande. Minor flooding is

expected to continue from Presidio downstream through Big Bend

National Park until further notice.

For the Rio Grande...including Presidio 6WNW, Presidio International

Bridge, Presidio 5SE, Castolon, Johnson Ranch, Boquillas, Dryden

16S, Terlingua 8S...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 815 AM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet (2.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood

stage, and low lying areas begin to flood.

At 11.0 feet (3.4 meters), minor flooding continues along the

river. Irrigation pumps may need to be removed. No threats to

residences or other structures are known to occur.

At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches moderate flood

stage. Farmland near the river will be inundated. Water may

begin flooding low lying areas of FM 170.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 11.1 feet (3.4 meters).

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:15 PM CDT Saturday was 12.0 feet (3.7 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 10.1 feet (3.1

meters) Thursday evening.

- Flood stage is 9.0 feet (2.7 meters).

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

9.2 feet (2.8 meters) on 09/07/2022.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Sun Sun Sun Sun

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm

Rio Grande

Presidio 5SE 9.0 11.1 Sat 7pm 10.9 10.8 10.6 10.5

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Presidio 5SE 2.7 3.4 Sat 7pm 3.3 3.3 3.2 3.2

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

after which the flood plain between the levees begins to flood.

No damage is expected.

At 15.5 feet (4.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage,

and flooding between the levees occurs. No damage to structures

is expected.

At 20.0 feet (6.1 meters), the river reaches moderate flood stage,

inundating the plain between the levees. Erosion of the levees is

likely. Water may seep through the levees, flooding adjacent

farmland.

- At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.1 feet (5.8 meters).

ending at 7:15 PM CDT Saturday was 19.6 feet (6.0 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 18.0 feet (5.5

- Flood stage is 15.5 feet (4.7 meters).

18.9 feet (5.8 meters) on 09/03/2022.

Fld Observed Sun Sun Sun Sun

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm

Presidio Internation 15.5 19.1 Sat 7pm 19.0 18.9 18.8 18.7

Presidio Internation 4.7 5.8 Sat 7pm 5.8 5.8 5.7 5.7

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

minor lowland flooding occurs, and no significant damage is

expected.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), flood stage is reached. Moderate

lowland flooding begins. Roads that lead to Cottonwood Campground

and River Road may flood. Stages are practically synonymous with

the gage at Cottonwood Campground at Castolon (CSTT2), and

therefore represent the reach from Santa Elena Canyon through

Cottonwood Campground, where damage may occur. Cattle also graze

in the lowlands, and may be threatened.

- At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.0 feet (4.9 meters).

ending at 7:15 PM CDT Saturday was 16.1 feet (4.9 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 14.1 feet (4.3

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet (4.6 meters).

15.7 feet (4.8 meters) on 09/03/2022.

Fld Observed Sun Sun Sun Sun

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm

Johnson Ranch 15.0 16.0 Sat 7pm 15.8 15.7 15.5 15.3

Johnson Ranch 4.6 4.9 Sat 7pm 4.8 4.8 4.7 4.7

