WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

239 PM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following

county, Jeff Davis.

* WHEN...Until 445 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 239 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

- This includes the following streams and drainages...

South Fork Alamito Creek, Big Aguja Canyon, Limpia Creek,

Madera Canyon, Cienega Creek, Alamito Creek and Cherry Creek.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

McDonald Observatory, Bloys Camp and Black Mountain.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather