WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 2, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

756 PM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN SCURRY COUNTY...

At 756 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Snyder.

This includes the following streams and drainages...

South Fork Deep Creek, Clear Fork, Bluff Creek and Deep Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather