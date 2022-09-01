WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Midland\/Odessa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northwestern Borden County in western Texas... Northeastern Dawson County in western Texas... * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... mainly rural areas of Northwestern Borden and Northeastern Dawson Counties This includes the following streams and drainages... Wet Tobacco Creek, Tobacco Creek, Bull Creek, Grape Creek, Buck Canyon Creek, Little Bull Creek, Mesquite Creek, Gavett Creek and Salt Creek. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather