WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

204 PM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT/9 PM MDT/ THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Texas and western Texas, including

the following areas, in southwest Texas, Central Brewster County,

Chinati Mountains, Chisos Basin, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains

Foothills, Eastern Culberson County, Guadalupe Mountains Above

7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Lower Brewster

County, Marfa Plateau, Pecos, Presidio Valley, Terrell and Van

Horn and Highway 54 Corridor. In western Texas, Reeves County

Plains.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT/9 PM MDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Additional heavy rain is possible this afternoon into tonight

mainly south of the Pecos River.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

