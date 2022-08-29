WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

833 PM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Scurry, Mitchell,

Borden, Howard, northeastern Martin and eastern Dawson Counties

through 915 PM CDT...

At 832 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles west of Hobbs to 8 miles southwest of J

B Thomas Reservoir to 10 miles north of Lenorah. Movement was south

at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Big Spring, Snyder, Lamesa, Colorado City, Ackerly, Gail, Coahoma,

Loraine, Forsan, Sand Springs, Lomax, Lake Colorado City, Lake

Colorado City State Park, Inadale, Luther, Fluvanna, Colorado City

Airport, J B Thomas Reservoir, Lamesa Municipal Airport and Champion

Creek Reservoir.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 162 and 228.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3209 10170 3285 10202 3294 10129 3296 10066

3209 10067

TIME...MOT...LOC 0132Z 353DEG 28KT 3275 10069 3249 10125 3245 10189

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather