WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 28, 2022

DUST STORM ADVISORY

Dust Advisory

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

858 PM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...

Scurry County in western Texas...

Northwestern Mitchell County in western Texas...

Borden County in western Texas...

Northern Howard County in western Texas...

Northern Martin County in western Texas...

Southern Dawson County in western Texas...

* Until 930 PM CDT.

* At 857 PM CDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 7

miles northwest of Fluvanna to 10 miles south of Gail to 18 miles

northwest of Lenorah, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess

of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Doppler radar.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

Many local roads across portions of the northern Permian Basin.

Locations impacted include...

Snyder, Ackerly, Gail, Fluvanna, J B Thomas Reservoir, Lenorah,

Luther, Tarzan, Sparenberg, Vincent, Randalls Corner, Patricia,

Winston Field, Knapp, Cuthbert, Dunn, Tenmile, Knott, Ira and

Vealmoor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Ector,

northeastern Ward, southern Winkler and northwestern Crane Counties

through 945 PM CDT...

At 901 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Wink to 8 miles northeast of Monahans. These

storms were nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Monahans, Kermit, Wink, Thorntonville, Wickett, Roy Hurd Memorial

Airport, Winkler County Airport and Monahans Sandhills State Park.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 73 and 94.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3161 10334 3148 10260 3184 10276 3194 10320

TIME...MOT...LOC 0201Z 344DEG 4KT 3178 10316 3170 10282

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

