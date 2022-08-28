WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 28, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Glasscock County in western Texas...

Northeastern Ector County in western Texas...

Southeastern Andrews County in western Texas...

Midland County in western Texas...

Southern Howard County in western Texas...

Martin County in western Texas...

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 649 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Lenorah to 7 miles north of Midland to 12 miles

northwest of Midland International Air and Space Port, moving

southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Midland, Big Spring, Greenwood, Stanton, Forsan, Lomax, Lenorah,

Midland International Air and Space Port, Tarzan, Cotton Flat,

Warfield, Midland Airpark, Skywest Airport, Big Spring Country

Club, Courtney, Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark, Elbow, Stanton

Municipal Aiport and Spraberry.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 126 and 175.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

