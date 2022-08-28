WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 28, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

618 PM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Reagan

and southern Upton Counties through 700 PM CDT...

At 618 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles northeast of Rankin, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

McCamey, Rankin, Best and Upton County Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3145 10214 3150 10170 3119 10156 3110 10226

TIME...MOT...LOC 2318Z 354DEG 11KT 3140 10178

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather