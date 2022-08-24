WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 27, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 852 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022 ...The National Weather Service in Midland\/Odessa TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas... Rio Grande at Boquillas affecting Brewster County. .Recent heavy rains upstream and flows out of Old Mexico from the Rio Conchos basin have resulted in increased flows. Additional rainfall over the next few days could result in additional rises and\/or flooding. For the Rio Grande...including Boquillas...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CDT. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rio Grande at Boquillas. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull, and no damage is expected. Preparations may be necessary to remove water pumps. The park should be notified at this time if additional rises are expected so they will have time to remove the pumps. At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage. Water reaches the water pumps maintained by the park service that are used to water the campgrounds and to provide water to the employee living quarters. It may be necessary for park personnel to remove the pumps. At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches moderate flood stage. Water pumps submerge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.1 feet (3.1 meters). - Forecast...The river will rise to 10.4 feet (3.2 meters) this afternoon. It will then fall to 9.9 feet (3.0 meters) this evening. It will rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to 13.7 feet (4.2 meters) early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet (4.0 meters). - Flood History...No available flood history. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Wed Wed Thu Thu Location Stg Stg Day\/Time 1pm 7pm 1am 7am Rio Grande Boquillas 13.0 10.1 Wed 8am 10.4 9.9 11.4 12.9 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Boquillas 4.0 3.1 Wed 8am 3.2 3.0 3.5 3.9 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHERE...Rio Grande at Castolon. * WHEN...From this afternoon to Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches bankfull, and no significant damage is expected. At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage, and lowland flooding begins. The river begins to flood the road between Santa Elena Canyon and Cottonwood Campground in Big Bend National Park. The river begins to flood the parking lot at Santa Elena Canyon, and cut off the nature trail into the canyon. Campers in Cottonwood Campground need to prepare for possible evacuations. - At 8:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.1 feet (3.4 - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 16.1 feet (4.9 meters) late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet (4.6 meters). Fld Observed Wed Wed Thu Thu Location Stg Stg Day\/Time 1pm 7pm 1am 7am Castolon 15.0 11.1 Wed 8am 15.1 15.9 15.8 14.2 Castolon 4.6 3.4 Wed 8am 4.6 4.8 4.8 4.3 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY FRIDAY * WHERE...Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch. * WHEN...From this evening to early Friday morning. minor lowland flooding occurs, and no significant damage is expected. At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), flood stage is reached. Moderate lowland flooding begins. Roads that lead to Cottonwood Campground and River Road may flood. Stages are practically synonymous with the gage at Cottonwood Campground at Castolon (CSTT2), and therefore represent the reach from Santa Elena Canyon through Cottonwood Campground, where damage may occur. Cattle also graze in the lowlands, and may be threatened. - At 8:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.9 feet (3.6 - Forecast...The river will rise to 12.8 feet (3.9 meters) late this morning. It will then fall to 12.2 feet (3.7 meters) late this afternoon. It will rise above flood stage late this evening to 16.6 feet (5.1 meters) late tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. Fld Observed Wed Wed Thu Thu Location Stg Stg Day\/Time 1pm 7pm 1am 7am Johnson Ranch 15.0 11.9 Wed 8am 12.4 13.3 15.3 16.5 Johnson Ranch 4.6 3.6 Wed 8am 3.8 4.1 4.7 5.0 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather