WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

819 PM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County.

For the Rio Grande...including Presidio 5SE...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 830 AM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet (2.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood

stage, and low lying areas begin to flood.

At 11.0 feet (3.4 meters), minor flooding continues along the

river. Irrigation pumps may need to be removed. No threats to

residences or other structures are known to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 10.6 feet (3.2 meters).

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:15 PM CDT Thursday was 13.0 feet (4.0 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

late tonight and continue falling to 3.4 feet (1.0 meters)

Tuesday evening.

- Flood stage is 9.0 feet (2.7 meters).

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

9.0 feet (2.7 meters) on 06/28/2021.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Fri Fri Fri Fri

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm

Rio Grande

Presidio 5SE 9.0 10.6 Thu 7pm 9.6 8.6 7.7 6.9

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Presidio 5SE 2.7 3.2 Thu 7pm 2.9 2.6 2.3 2.1

