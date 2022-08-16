WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 355 PM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Ector County through 445 PM CDT... At 354 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over West Odessa, or 8 miles southwest of Odessa, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Odessa, West Odessa and Odessa Schlemeyer Field. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 103 and 121. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3171 10253 3186 10274 3206 10236 3182 10228 3175 10229 TIME...MOT...LOC 2054Z 128DEG 21KT 3182 10248 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather