WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

318 PM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...FLOOD WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

The Flood Warning has expired for a portion of southwest Texas,

including the following counties, Brewster, Pecos and Terrell.

Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

