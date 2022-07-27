WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 27, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

517 PM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Pecos, south

central Reeves and east central Jeff Davis Counties through 600 PM

CDT...

At 516 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles southeast of Balmorhea Lake, or 27 miles northeast of Fort

Davis, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Pecos,

south central Reeves and east central Jeff Davis Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3085 10332 3069 10350 3068 10360 3079 10376

3090 10365 3096 10351 3093 10340

TIME...MOT...LOC 2216Z 124DEG 8KT 3082 10352

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL CARSON AND EAST

CENTRAL POTTER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

