WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 22, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 635 PM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following counties, Jeff Davis and Presidio. * WHEN...Until 945 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 635 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fort Davis, McDonald Observatory, Davis Mountains State Park, Bloys Camp, Marfa Municipal Airport, Camp Mitre Peak, Black Mountain, Indian Lodge, Fort Davis National Historical Site, Buffalo Trail Scout Camp and Star Mountain. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. _____