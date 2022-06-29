WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

1222 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following

county, Midland.

* WHEN...Until 330 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1222 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Skywest Airport.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

