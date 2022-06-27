WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

239 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/

THIS MORNING FOR GUADALUPE PASS...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Guadalupe Pass in Texas.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ this morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

