WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 302 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Glasscock, eastern Ector, southeastern Andrews, western Scurry, northwestern Mitchell, Midland, Borden, southeastern Martin, Howard and southeastern Dawson Counties through 345 AM CDT... At 301 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles west of Justiceburg to 10 miles north of Luther to Stanton to near Midland International Air and Space Port to near Goldsmith. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, Ackerly, Greenwood, Gail, Stanton, Coahoma, Sand Springs, Lomax, Lenorah, Midland International Air and Space Port, Luther, West Odessa, Fluvanna, J B Thomas Reservoir, Cotton Flat, Midland Airpark, Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark and Knott. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 106 and 189. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3254 10116 3182 10155 3167 10245 3192 10265 3209 10224 3209 10221 3210 10221 3224 10192 3296 10161 3297 10103 TIME...MOT...LOC 0801Z 323DEG 32KT 3298 10139 3259 10145 3211 10181 3201 10224 3191 10264 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____