WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

207 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WINKLER AND

NORTHEASTERN LOVING COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM

CDT/130 AM MDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEA AND SOUTHWESTERN ANDREWS

COUNTIES...

At 207 AM CDT/107 AM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles

east of Jal Airport, or 19 miles southwest of Andrews, moving east at

15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Jal and Jal Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by heavy rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Hockley and Terry Counties.

* WHEN...Until 300 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is

imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 206 AM CDT, Doppler radar and West Texas Mesonets

continued to indicate heavy rain due to slow-moving

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is likely in the advisory area,

especially in urban areas and locations with poor drainage.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, mainly in western

Hockley County.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in

Hockley County, with lesser amounts in Terry County.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Levelland, Brownfield, Sundown, Anton, Locketville, Tokio,

Whitharral, Meadow, Smyer, Ropesville, Wellman and Opdyke

West.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather