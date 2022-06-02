WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

902 PM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following

counties, Brewster, Jeff Davis, Pecos and Reeves.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 902 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Fort Davis, Balmorhea, Saragosa, Balmorhea Lake, Balmorhea

State Park, Camp Mitre Peak, Davis Mountains State Park,

McDonald Observatory, Star Mountain, Toyahvale, Verhalen,

Firestone Test Track, Buffalo Trail Scout Camp, Fort Davis

National Historical Site, Black Mountain, Indian Lodge and

Coyanosa.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

