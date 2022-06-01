WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

616 PM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Gaines

County through 645 PM CDT...

At 616 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Seminole, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Seminole, Seagraves, Seagraves Airport, Loop and Gaines County Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

western Texas.

LAT...LON 3288 10226 3268 10269 3282 10282 3296 10263

3296 10233

TIME...MOT...LOC 2316Z 234DEG 29KT 3280 10269

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FOARD COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN KNOX COUNTY...

At 619 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of

Vera, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Vera.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather