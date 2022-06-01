WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

South central Lea County in southeastern New Mexico...

Northwestern Winkler County in western Texas...

Northeastern Loving County in western Texas...

* Until 615 PM CDT/515 PM MDT/.

* At 521 PM CDT/421 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 12

miles north of Mentone, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Bennett and Slash Ranch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANDREWS BORDEN BREWSTER

CRANE CROCKETT CULBERSON

DAWSON ECTOR FISHER

GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK

HOWARD IRION JEFF DAVIS

KENT LOVING LYNN

MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL

NOLAN PECOS PRESIDIO

REAGAN REEVES SCURRY

STERLING STONEWALL TERRELL

TERRY UPTON WARD

WINKLER YOAKUM

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Tyler

and central Jasper Counties through 600 PM CDT...

At 524 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Spurger, or near Town Bluff, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Fred, Town Bluff and Spurger.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3076 9428 3084 9409 3058 9407 3052 9418

3053 9429

TIME...MOT...LOC 2224Z 229DEG 17KT 3072 9413

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather