WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

531 PM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following

county, Midland.

* WHEN...Until 845 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 531 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Midland and Midland Airpark.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southeastern Hockley County in northwestern Texas...

Southern Lubbock County in northwestern Texas...

Northern Lynn County in northwestern Texas...

Northeastern Terry County in northwestern Texas...

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 532 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

0.2 and 1.2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall

amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Lubbock, Levelland, Slaton, Wolfforth, Ransom Canyon, Slide,

Lubbock South Plains Mall, Woodrow, Reese Center, Texas Tech

University, Downtown Lubbock, Meadow, Wilson, Smyer, Buffalo

Springs, Ropesville, New Home and Lubbock Science Spectrum.

Rain of 1.1 inches was measured near Indiana and 154th street within

20 minuets ending at 530 PM.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BELL BOSQUE BROWN

BURNET CALLAHAN COKE

COLEMAN COLLIN COMANCHE

CONCHO CORYELL CROCKETT

DALLAS DELTA EASTLAND

EDWARDS ELLIS ERATH

FANNIN FISHER GILLESPIE

HAMILTON HENDERSON HILL

HOOD HOPKINS HUNT

IRION JOHNSON KAUFMAN

KERR KIMBLE LAMAR

LAMPASAS LLANO MCCULLOCH

MCLENNAN MASON MENARD

MILLS NAVARRO NOLAN

RAINS REAL ROCKWALL

RUNNELS SAN SABA SCHLEICHER

SOMERVELL STERLING SUTTON

TARRANT TAYLOR TOM GREEN

VAL VERDE VAN ZANDT

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Andrews

County through 615 PM CDT...

At 533 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles west of Andrews, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Andrews, Florey, Frankel City and Andrews County Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

western Texas.

LAT...LON 3242 10221 3209 10239 3220 10294 3245 10279

3248 10221

TIME...MOT...LOC 2233Z 267DEG 24KT 3234 10276

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT

FOR EASTERN HOCKLEY COUNTY...

At 534 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Anton to 9 miles east of Levelland to

Locketville, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 526 PM CDT, the West Texas Mesonet

near Levelland measured a wind gust of 65 mph.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Levelland, Anton, Whitharral, Smyer, and Opdyke West.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Glasscock County in western Texas...

Northern Midland County in western Texas...

Southern Martin County in western Texas...

Southern Howard County in western Texas...

* Until 630 PM CDT.

* At 534 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles southwest of Lenorah to near Midland to near

Midland International Air and Space Port, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Public.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Midland, Greenwood, Garden City, Stanton, Forsan, Lomax, Midland

International Air and Space Port, Cotton Flat, Midland Airpark,

Courtney, Elbow, Stanton Municipal Aiport and Spraberry.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 128 and 167.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SCHLEICHER AND

NORTHWESTERN SUTTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail

and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

west central Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT

FOR LUBBOCK AND NORTHEASTERN HOCKLEY COUNTIES...

At 535 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of

Shallowater, or 14 miles northwest of Lubbock, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Lubbock, Abernathy, Shallowater, Idalou, Lubbock International

Airport, Texas Tech University, Downtown Lubbock, Reese Center, and

New Deal.

_____

