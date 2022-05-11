WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 11, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 829 PM CDT Wed May 11 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather