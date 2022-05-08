WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

155 PM CDT Sun May 8 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/

TODAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 7% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH

OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO

AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS...

...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 9

PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20

FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR

SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,

Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland,

Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Pecos, Sacramento Foothills and

Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea,

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware

Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson

County, Reeves County Plains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains

and Davis Mountains Foothills.

* TIMING...For the first warning, until 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ today.

For the second warning, from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT

/8 PM MDT/ Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph with

higher gusts in the mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 2 percent.

* RFTI...6 to 9 or extreme.

* IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

* AFFECTED AREA...Chinati Mountains and Central Brewster County.

* TIMING...Until 9 PM CDT today.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent.

* RFTI...4 or near critical.

* AFFECTED AREA...Upton and Reagan.

* TIMING...From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/

Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures around 95 in the Chisos Mountains, up to 105

for central Brewster and Terrell counties, and up to 112 along

the Rio Grande.

* WHERE...Terrell, Central Brewster and Lower Brewster Counties,

and Chisos Basin.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this

evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. The

elderly, very young, sick and persons with heart conditions are

most at risk in extreme heat.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 106.

* WHERE...Borden, Scurry, Mitchell and Howard Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

The elderly, very young, sick and persons with heart conditions

are most at risk in extreme heat.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

Winds will diminish somewhat overnight before increasing again

Monday morning.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ Monday.

* IMPACTS...High winds could make driving difficult for motorists

driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and

tractor trailers. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

