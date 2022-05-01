WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 336 PM CDT Sun May 1 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTY... At 335 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Castolon, or 16 miles southwest of Panther Junction, moving north at 15 mph. This will affect Big Bend National Park. Seek shelter immediately. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Panther Junction, Big Bend National Park and Chisos Basin. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather