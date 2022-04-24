WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

902 PM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following

counties, Pecos and Terrell.

* WHEN...Until midnight CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 902 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

mainly rural areas of South Central Pecos and West Central

Terrell Counties along with parts of Highway 285 north of

Sanderson.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

