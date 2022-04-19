WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 912 AM CDT Tue Apr 19 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pecos and north central Terrell Counties through 1000 AM CDT... At 911 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22 miles north of Sanderson, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Pecos and north central Terrell Counties. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3039 10239 3056 10232 3049 10191 3023 10201 TIME...MOT...LOC 1411Z 288DEG 15KT 3045 10228 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather