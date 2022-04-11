WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 1028 PM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT \/9 AM MDT\/ TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, west winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM CDT \/9 AM MDT\/ Tuesday through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...High winds could make driving difficult for motorists driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor trailers. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern Culberson County. * WHEN...From 10 AM CDT \/9 AM MDT\/ Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Wind speeds have dropped below criteria so the advisory was cancelled. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather