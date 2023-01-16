WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 16, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lubbock TX 1251 PM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...The extreme southern Texas Panhandle and northern South Plains. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather