WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ WIND CHILL WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lubbock TX 1203 PM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING HAS EXPIRED... Wind speeds have decreased and temperatures are increasing. Wind chill values have risen above warning criteria and therefore the warning has been allowed to expire. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... chill values have risen above advisory criteria and therefore the advisory has been allowed to expire. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY... Wind chills across the area have risen above 0 into the single digits to low teens. Winds will continue to decrease through the afternoon becoming light and variable by this evening. Wind chills are not expected to be impactful. _____