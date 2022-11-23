WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 26, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

145 PM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT

THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Snow accumulations up to 4 inches with

locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...The extreme southwestern and south-central Texas Panhandle

and the South Plains.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.

The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and

evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely

necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden

changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the

motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your

destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially

cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is

winterized and in good working order.

_____

