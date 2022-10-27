WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 27, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 736 PM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR EASTERN KING AND SOUTHEASTERN COTTLE COUNTIES... At 735 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Guthrie, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern King and southeastern Cottle Counties. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather