WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 7, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Lubbock TX 758 PM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Texas, including the following county, Yoakum. * WHEN...Until 830 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 757 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Southeastern Yoakum County east and southeast of Plains, TX - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____