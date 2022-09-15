WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 15, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

337 PM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Lubbock, northeastern Hockley, southwestern Hale and southeastern

Lamb Counties through 400 PM CDT...

At 337 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5

miles south of Anton, or 14 miles northeast of Levelland, moving

northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Shallowater and Anton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3363 10216 3374 10228 3394 10208 3370 10187

TIME...MOT...LOC 2037Z 232DEG 9KT 3373 10218

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

