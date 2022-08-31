WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

406 PM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR EAST CENTRAL HOCKLEY

COUNTY...

Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to

heed remaining road closures.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN CROSBY AND NORTHERN LUBBOCK COUNTIES...

At 406 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated the

heaviest rain was moving out of the warned area. Additional rainfall

amounts up to 1/2 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash

flooding is beginning to subside.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Lubbock, Abernathy, Shallowater, Idalou, Lorenzo, Lubbock

International Airport, Downtown Lubbock, Texas Tech University,

Reese Center and New Deal.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following

county, Hidalgo.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 407 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly on Interstate highway 2 frontage roads between

Mercedes and Donna. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Weslaco, Donna, Mercedes, Sam Houston Elementary School,

Alameda Park, Weslaco City Hall, Weslaco City Park, Weslaco

Border Patrol Station, Weslaco Fire Department Station One,

Weslaco Fire Department Station Two, Weslaco Public Library,

Weslaco High School, Isaac D. Rodriguez Park, Knapp Medical

Center, Weslaco Mid Valley Airport, Black Elementary School,

Weslaco East High School, Harlon Block Sports Complex, Midway

South and Midway North.

http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

