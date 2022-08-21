WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

944 PM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of eastern Dickens County.

* WHEN...Until midnight CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 942 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

mainly rural areas of Eastern Dickens County, including

Highway 114 between Dickens and Guthrie.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

