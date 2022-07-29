WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 29, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

553 PM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Briscoe

County through 630 PM CDT...

At 552 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6

miles northwest of Caprock Canyon State Park, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Caprock Canyon State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3443 10101 3443 10129 3475 10127 3475 10095

TIME...MOT...LOC 2252Z 190DEG 19KT 3450 10115

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

