WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 3, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

438 PM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Childress and east central Hall Counties through 500 PM CDT...

At 437 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Childress, moving northwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 430 PM CDT, the West Texas Mesonet

near Childress measured a wind gust of 53 mph.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Childress and Estelline.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Blowing dust may temporarily reduce visibility.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Lubbock Texas.

LAT...LON 3450 10012 3434 10023 3442 10045 3470 10044

TIME...MOT...LOC 2137Z 121DEG 21KT 3447 10026

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather