WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 851 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR DICKENS...SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD...KING...CROSBY...SOUTHERN MOTLEY AND SOUTHERN COTTLE COUNTIES... At 849 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southeast of Cone to 9 miles northeast of Chalk, moving south at 60 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR MOTLEY, COTTLE, KING, AND DICKENS COUNTIES. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 844 AM the West Texas Mesonet at Roaring Springs reported a wind gust of 81 mph. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include... Floydada, Crosbyton, Spur, Paducah, Matador, Dickens, Guthrie, White River Lake, Ralls, Kalgary, Cone, Dougherty, Afton, Grow, Dumont, Finney, Delwin, Chalk, Mcadoo and Hackberry. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.