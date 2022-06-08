WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

851 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT

FOR DICKENS...SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD...KING...CROSBY...SOUTHERN MOTLEY

AND SOUTHERN COTTLE COUNTIES...

At 849 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 5 miles southeast of Cone to 9 miles northeast of

Chalk, moving south at 60 mph.

THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR MOTLEY, COTTLE, KING, AND DICKENS

COUNTIES.

HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 844 AM the West Texas Mesonet at

Roaring Springs reported a wind gust of 81 mph.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect

considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.

Locations impacted include...

Floydada, Crosbyton, Spur, Paducah, Matador, Dickens, Guthrie, White

River Lake, Ralls, Kalgary, Cone, Dougherty, Afton, Grow, Dumont,

Finney, Delwin, Chalk, Mcadoo and Hackberry.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather