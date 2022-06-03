WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

329 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Much of Lubbock and Lynn Counties.

* WHEN...Until 430 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is

imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 323 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to slow-moving thunderstorms. Minor

flooding is ongoing over much of the advisory area. Automated

rain gauges have already measured up to 1.2 inches of rain,

particularly in western and southern portions of the city of

Lubbock.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will prolong minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Lubbock, Slaton, Tahoka, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Ransom

Canyon, Woodrow, Slide, Lubbock South Plains Mall, Downtown

Lubbock, Texas Tech University, Lubbock International

Airport, Reese Center, Grassland, New Deal, Wilson, Buffalo

Springs, New Home and Lubbock Science Spectrum.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding. Be prepared for standing water, especially at

intersections and outer lanes of streets.

