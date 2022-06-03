WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Lubbock TX 245 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by heavy rainfall continues. * WHERE...Hockley and Terry Counties. * WHEN...Until 400 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 243 AM CDT, Doppler radar and West Texas Mesonets continued to indicate moderate to heavy rain due to slow- moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is likely in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, mainly in Hockley County. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in eastern Hockley County, with lesser amounts elsewhere. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Levelland, Brownfield, Sundown, Anton, Locketville, Tokio, Whitharral, Meadow, Smyer, Ropesville, Wellman and Opdyke West. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather