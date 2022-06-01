WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

229 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hall

and central Briscoe Counties through 300 AM CDT...

At 228 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 1

mile northeast of Silverton, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Silverton, Caprock Canyon State Park and Brice.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3445 10084 3446 10137 3460 10140 3475 10085

TIME...MOT...LOC 0728Z 264DEG 24KT 3450 10128

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

