WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

749 PM CDT Tue May 31 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL BRISCOE COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

the Panhandle of Texas.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather