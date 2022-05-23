WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 23, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

738 PM CDT Mon May 23 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Southern Bailey County.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 737 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated continuing heavy rain

due to very slow-moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible

over the area due to very slow storm motion. This additional

rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Enochs, Muleshoe Wildlife Refuge and Maple.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

Southeastern Bailey County in northwestern Texas...

Northeastern Cochran County in northwestern Texas...

Northwestern Hockley County in northwestern Texas...

Southwestern Lamb County in northwestern Texas...

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 740 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 5 miles west of Pep, or 8 miles northeast of Morton,

moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and baseball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* Locations impacted include...

Pep.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the

tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

