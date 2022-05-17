WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

1112 PM CDT Mon May 16 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN COTTLE COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for

the Panhandle of Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHILDRESS COUNTY...

At 1112 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest

of Hollis, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Childress County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ARMSTRONG BRISCOE CARSON

CHILDRESS COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE

CROSBY DALLAM DEAF SMITH

DICKENS DONLEY FLOYD

GRAY HALL HANSFORD

HARTLEY HEMPHILL HUTCHINSON

KING LIPSCOMB MOORE

MOTLEY OCHILTREE OLDHAM

POTTER RANDALL ROBERTS

SHERMAN WHEELER

